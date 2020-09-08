FLEMING, Thelma Doreen
(neé Thomas):
Peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine on September 5, 2020, in her 86th year. Loved wife of the late Noel Fleming, and the late Lester Couper. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alwyn and James Friend (Temuka), Michele McMullen (deceased), and Andrew Couper (Oamaru). A loved grandmother of her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Messages to: 454 Factory Road, RD 26, Temuka 7986. A private cremation has been held.
0800 263 6679
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 8, 2020