LANCASTER, Terry:
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Nelson Hospital. Aged 60 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Josh and Shannon, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret, Kay and Paul, Ian, and Susan. Messages can be sent to the Lancaster family c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A funeral service for Terry will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, 11.00am, on Saturday, January 4, followed by a burial at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 31, 2019