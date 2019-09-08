Terry HORNE

HORNE, Terry Bryce:
Passed away at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, September 7, after a long, courageous battle. Terry was the much loved and cherished husband of Maggie, father of Tim and Christie, and brother of Barbara. A huge thank you to Dr Bruce King and all the staff at Nelson Hospital for all their care and support over the last few years. Messages to the family may be addressed to PO Box 1084, Nelson, 7040. In lieu of flowers, donations to Scleroderma NZ Inc. would be gratefully accepted: 38-9017-0107454-00 Service details to come.

Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 8, 2019
