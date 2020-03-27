STOTT, Terrence George:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday evening March 19, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Loved father of Michael, Jason, Tania and Dan (dec), Lamia and John. Loved stepfather of Craig and Jocelyn, Kylie and Josh, and Kendall. Dearly loved brother of Grace (dec), Jack (dec), Patricia and Norm (dec), Coral and Owen (dec), Glenda and James, Roger (dec) and Diane. Loved brother-in-law of Dorothy and Alex, Brian (dec) and Diane, Doreen and Darrell. Loved Grandad and Great-granddad of all his grandchildren. Pauline would like to thank the ambulance crew and the hospital staff for their help. Owing to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 27, 2020