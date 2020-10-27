RICHARDSON,
Terrence Ivor (Terry):
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Saturday, October 24, 2020; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosalie. Loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Stu Lowe, Brian and Keren (London). Son of the late Ivor and Marg. Brother and brother-in-law of the late Olive and Vic Henry, the late Ivy and Cyril Wood, Lorna and the late Gordon Reay, David and Lyn, and the late Pat Richardson. Loved uncle and good friend to many. A memorial service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at Gardens of the World, cnr Patons and Clover Road, Hope, Nelson, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 10.00am. Donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or sent to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 27, 2020