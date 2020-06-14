Terrence FRATER

  • "Thinking of you at this sad time"
    - Russ&isla Jones
  • "To Phil, Vanessa and family. Sending you our heartfelt..."
    - Kevin Frater
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
FRATER, Terrence John:
Passed away at his home in Motueka, on June 12, 2020, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley; loved father and father-in-law, and 'legend' to Phil and Vanessa; treasured 'Gramps' of Scott and Bryony, Logan, and Tara; and Fabian; and cherished great-grandfather of Ava; loved brother-in-law of Mollie and Roger Davies; and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Terry's wishes, a private family service will be held.

