FRATER, Terrence John:
Passed away at his home in Motueka, on June 12, 2020, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley; loved father and father-in-law, and 'legend' to Phil and Vanessa; treasured 'Gramps' of Scott and Bryony, Logan, and Tara; and Fabian; and cherished great-grandfather of Ava; loved brother-in-law of Mollie and Roger Davies; and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Terry's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 14, 2020