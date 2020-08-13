Guest Book View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 1:00 p.m. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Interment Following Services Marsden Valley Cemetery Death Notice



Teresa (nee Basile):

Peacefully at Stillwater Gardens on Wednesday, August 12, 2020; aged 90 years. Wife of the late Salvi. Loving mother of Maria, Mario and Teresa. Treasured nonna of Luisa, James, Rosa, and Antonia. Cherished bisnonna to her adoring six great-grandchildren. The Dellabarca family wish to thank the staff in the dementia care unit at Stillwater Gardens for their exceptional care of Teresa. The Rosary will be recited for Teresa at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 35 William Street, Richmond, Nelson, on Friday, August 14, at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Teresa at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, on Saturday, August 15, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.







