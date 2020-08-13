Teresa DELLABARCA

Guest Book
  • "To Maria, Mariano and families Thinking if you all at this..."
    - Gerardine Mollo
  • "Maria. Saddened to learn of the passing of your Mum. Our..."
  • "Mario, Teresa and family. I am so sorry to hear of your..."
    - Rachel Coughey
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Interment
Following Services
Marsden Valley Cemetery
Death Notice

DELLABARCA,
Teresa (nee Basile):
Peacefully at Stillwater Gardens on Wednesday, August 12, 2020; aged 90 years. Wife of the late Salvi. Loving mother of Maria, Mario and Teresa. Treasured nonna of Luisa, James, Rosa, and Antonia. Cherished bisnonna to her adoring six great-grandchildren. The Dellabarca family wish to thank the staff in the dementia care unit at Stillwater Gardens for their exceptional care of Teresa. The Rosary will be recited for Teresa at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 35 William Street, Richmond, Nelson, on Friday, August 14, at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Teresa at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, on Saturday, August 15, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.