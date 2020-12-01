Terence WILKIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terence WILKIN.
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Death Notice

WILKIN,
Terence William Mitchel
(Terry):
On November 26, 2020, aged 70 years young. Cherished husband of Sarah, devoted father of Mitchel and Molly. Loved friend of many.
"Be humble, be teachable, and always keep learning" Messages may be addressed to Terry's Family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. At Terry's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at Willowbank Heritage Village, 79 Wakefield-Kohatu Highway, Wakefield, on Friday, December 11, at 3.00pm.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.