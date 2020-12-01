WILKIN,
Terence William Mitchel
(Terry):
On November 26, 2020, aged 70 years young. Cherished husband of Sarah, devoted father of Mitchel and Molly. Loved friend of many.
"Be humble, be teachable, and always keep learning" Messages may be addressed to Terry's Family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. At Terry's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at Willowbank Heritage Village, 79 Wakefield-Kohatu Highway, Wakefield, on Friday, December 11, at 3.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2020