SHERIDAN, Tania Jayne:
26.02.1990 - 9.2.2020
As a result of a tragic accident. Dearly loved daughter of George Sheridan and Janice Sumner. Dearly loved mother of Riley, Tessa-Rose, and Sophia. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of John and Susan Sheridan, Barry and Fiona Sheridan, Alicia and Nicholas Reeve, Simon and Nui Sheridan, Serena and Jeremy Yates. Flamboyant and colourful auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Loved by all of her aunties, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family invite friends to visit and spend time with Tania and may do so between 3.00 and 5.00pm on Friday, February 14, at Marsden House. A funeral service will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, February 15, at 11.00am.
Tania will be sadly missed.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 11, 2020