Formerly of London, United Kingdom. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday, May 26, 2020; aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David Millard. Loved mum of Max, and Brandon. Cherished daughter of Stanley and Cynthia. Tamara was adored by her brothers and sisters, family and friends in New Zealand and back home in the United Kingdom. A memorial service to celebrate Tamara's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Wednesday, June 24, at 9.00am. Messages to the Millard family C/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.

Published in Nelson Mail on June 16, 2020
