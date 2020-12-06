PETER,
Sylvia Emily (nee McMillan):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, December 5, 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Loved mother of Lindsay and Jo, Ashley and Cath, Maree and Andrew, Maree and Andrew, Charlotte and Murray, and Lynne. Gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Duncan McMillan (Cromwell). A thank you to the staff at Wensley House for your genuine care of Sylvia. A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at Dovedale Hall, Dovedale Road, Dovedale, on Thursday, December 10, at 11am, to be followed by Sylvia's ashes being interred with Terry at Dovedale Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020