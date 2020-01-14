NAILER, Susan:
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Cherished and loving daughter of Noeline Nailer and the late John Nailer. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Marilyn and Charlie Cook, and the late Karen and Daryl Brandford. Most loved by her nephews and nieces; Malcom, Richard, Kristine, Vicky, Shannon, Kelly and Ricky. Susan had a combined family service with her sister Karen on Monday, January 13, 2020. Messages can be sent to 4 Mawhera Street, Dobson, Greymouth, 7805.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 14, 2020