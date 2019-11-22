Susan MALTHUS

MALTHUS, Susan Margaret:
Sue passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 59 years. She remained positive throughout her battle with cancer. Loved wife and friend of Steve, mother and role model to Katie and Libby, and sister of Ann and Judy. Generously supported by her wonderful family, friends and colleagues. As per Sue's wishes, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

