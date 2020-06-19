Susan GLOVER

GLOVER, Susan:
Passed away peacefully at The Wood Retirement Village, on June 16, 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Glenys; Tim; David and the late Carolyn, and Freddie. Loved Grandma Susie to James and Fi, Eliana, Sam; William, George, and Thomas; Ben, Antonia and Kit. Susan's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at The Wood for their care and devotion to Susan's wellbeing. According to Susan's wishes, a private family service and cremation has been held.

Published in Nelson Mail on June 19, 2020
