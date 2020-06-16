SCOTT,
Stuart James (Scotty):
Formerly of Featherston. Peacefully at Otumarama Rest Home, Stoke, on Thursday, June 11, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Tish. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nev and Jill, Greg and Sally, Murray, and the late Debbie. Loved poppy of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A mate to his many family and friends.
Rest In Peace
The Scott family would like to extend their thanks to the amazing team at Otumarama Rest Home in Stoke for their genuine care of Scotty over the past few years. As per Scotty's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Scotty's life will be held at the United Bowling Club, 201 Waimea Road, Stoke, Nelson, on Saturday, June 27, at 2.00pm - all are welcome to attend. Messages to Scott Family, C/- 10 York Tce, Bishopdale, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 16, 2020