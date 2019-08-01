GOFF, Stuart Ivan:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Nelson Hospice on July 31, 2019, after his battle with cancer. Most awesome and deeply loved husband and soulmate of Sue; amazing dad to Steph, and Chris, father-in-law to Mason, and Annie; granddad to Harry and the beautiful granddaughter he never got to meet.
"Our hearts are so broken right now but they will heal with the love and memories you gave us sweetheart".
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice. The funeral service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held at the Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, Nelson, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 1, 2019