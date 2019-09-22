Guest Book View Sign Service Information Marsden House Funeral Services 41 Nile St East Nelson , Nelson 035482770 Death Notice



Stuart (Stu) (Buzzard):

On September 19, 2019, he passed away suddenly, surrounded by his workmates, aged 50. Much loved Husband of Colleen and loved Dad of Jacob, Step-Dad to Layton and Vanessa, Kayley and Paora and Grandpa Stu to Mia, Hazel and Lucus. Cherished Son of Heather and the Late Ron Berkett. Loved Brother of Rachel and Greg, Christine and Garry, Wendy and Mark, Uncle to Joss and Ania, Lily and Imogen. Much loved Son-in-Law of Roy and Joyce Bradley, Brother-in-Law to Andrew and Lisa, Danny and Gina, Mary and Brent, and Uncle Bully to all his Bradley Nieces and Nephews. Long time friend to Tonia, and too many others to name 'you know who you are'. And last but by far not the least, the best Friend a dog ever needed to Poppy.

''You'll be forever in our hearts Stu, you have left a huge hole in the lives of all that knew you.''

A celebration of Stu's life will be held on Thursday, 26 September, 2.00pm, at the Hope Hall, Main Road, Hope. Bring your wheels and your stories. Food and drinks to be had afterwards, or in Stu's words, his ''Death Party'' - gotta get ya some of that!!







BERKETT,Stuart (Stu) (Buzzard):On September 19, 2019, he passed away suddenly, surrounded by his workmates, aged 50. Much loved Husband of Colleen and loved Dad of Jacob, Step-Dad to Layton and Vanessa, Kayley and Paora and Grandpa Stu to Mia, Hazel and Lucus. Cherished Son of Heather and the Late Ron Berkett. Loved Brother of Rachel and Greg, Christine and Garry, Wendy and Mark, Uncle to Joss and Ania, Lily and Imogen. Much loved Son-in-Law of Roy and Joyce Bradley, Brother-in-Law to Andrew and Lisa, Danny and Gina, Mary and Brent, and Uncle Bully to all his Bradley Nieces and Nephews. Long time friend to Tonia, and too many others to name 'you know who you are'. And last but by far not the least, the best Friend a dog ever needed to Poppy.''You'll be forever in our hearts Stu, you have left a huge hole in the lives of all that knew you.''A celebration of Stu's life will be held on Thursday, 26 September, 2.00pm, at the Hope Hall, Main Road, Hope. Bring your wheels and your stories. Food and drinks to be had afterwards, or in Stu's words, his ''Death Party'' - gotta get ya some of that!! Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers