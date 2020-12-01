BROWN,
Stephnie Diane (Steph):
Died peacefully at home on November 30, 2020, aged 51 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jay. Most proudest mum of Hayley and Leonie, friend of Connor and Jack. We would like to thank the Nelson Tasman Hospice for their ongoing care and support to Steph and the family during this time. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate any donations to be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice as a thanks. A celebration of Steph's life will be held at 1.00pm on December 4, at Waimea Rugby Clubrooms on Gladstone Road, Richmond.
Fought so hard to stay, now it's time to rest.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2020