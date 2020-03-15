DAWSON, Stephen James:
On March 10, 2020, peacefully passed away at the Nelson Tasman Hospice in the presence of family. He will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. The celebration of his life will take place at Shone and Shirley's Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 11.00am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 for close friends and family only. We would like to invite wider friends and work colleagues to the Ocean Lodge from 1.00pm to share in the memories of Steve. He will be forever loved by Elizabeth, Lewis and Sean.
"Remember to keep smiling and be happy".
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 15, 2020