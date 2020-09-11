JOHNSON,
Stanley Robert (Stan):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Thursday, September 10, 2020; aged 91 years. Cherished and greatly loved husband of Sheila. Son of the late Robert and Kath Johnson. Brother of Ian and Brenda (UK). Stan was loved and respected by all his family and friends. The family wish to express their gratitude to the wonderful teams at Nelson Tasman Hospice, Nelson Hospital and St John's Ambulance for their genuine care and support during this time. As per Stan's wishes, a private cremation has taken place at Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 11, 2020