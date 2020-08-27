Sonny CLARK

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by whãnau, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020; aged 87 years. Devoted husband to his best friend and late wife, Dot Clark. Dearly loved Dad of Graeme and Delisa, and father to Johnny, Moana, Donald, and Charlie. Treasured Koro to 15 moko and many great-moko. Loved by all his nieces, nephews and extended whãnau. Great friend to many. Sonny will lie at his home, 246 College Street, Motueka, and a service will be held there to celebrate his life on Saturday, August 29, at 11.00am.

