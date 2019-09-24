CRONIN,

Simone (formerly Young):

On September 23, 2019, passed away peacefully at Stillwater Gardens Rest Home, Nelson. Dearly loved mother of Stephanie, and much loved Nana of Antony and Aaliyah. Loved daughter of the late Geraldine and Hugh Cronin, loved sister of the late Bernadette, Frank, Marguerite, Patricia, Geraldine, William (Bill) and Lynette. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Cushla Flynn (Napier), Marie McCaskey (Christchurch), and Rae Cronin (Perth). Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks go to the wonderful nursing care at Stillwater Gardens. Messages may be addressed to the family of Simone Cronin, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Requiem Mass for Simone will be Celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Songer Street, Stoke, on Friday, September 27, at 11.30am. Private cremation thereafter.





