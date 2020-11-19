BOYD, Simon Mark (Boydy):
Passed away on November 17, 2020, at the Nelson Tasman Hospice. Loved husband of Bronwyn, loved father and father-in-law of Ben and Mardi, Tom and Amy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Andy Boyd and Donna, Marty and Kath. Loved Out-Law to the Beattie family and treasured "Baddad" to his grandchildren. An informal Memorial Service is to be held at 40 Central Road South, Upper Moutere, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2020