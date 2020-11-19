Simon BOYD

Guest Book
  • "Oh Bronwyn, so sad to hear that Simon has passed. Thinking..."
    - Kathleen Burnett
  • "Oh Bronwyn, I'm so sad to hear that Simon has passed...."
    - Kathleen Burnett
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Death Notice

BOYD, Simon Mark (Boydy):
Passed away on November 17, 2020, at the Nelson Tasman Hospice. Loved husband of Bronwyn, loved father and father-in-law of Ben and Mardi, Tom and Amy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Andy Boyd and Donna, Marty and Kath. Loved Out-Law to the Beattie family and treasured "Baddad" to his grandchildren. An informal Memorial Service is to be held at 40 Central Road South, Upper Moutere, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.