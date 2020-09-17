BAJEMA, Siebrig (Siepke):
Born August 23, 1930 and called home by the Lord on Tuesday, September 15 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Onne. Loved mother of Sjirk and Betty Ann, Douglas and Anita, Gerald and Adila, and loved Beppe of Eileen and Stewart, Andrew, and Amira. Loved Oer Beppe of Malcolm. Messages can be sent to 3B Chandler Street, Tahunanui, Nelson 7011. All are invited to join the family for Siepke's interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, commencing at 11.00am, then to a Thanksgiving Service at the Reformed Church of Nelson, 15 Burrough Place, Enner Glynn, commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 17, 2020