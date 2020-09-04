SINCLAIR,
Shirley Catherine:
Passed away on September 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Avonlea Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurie for 71 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Diane, Yvonne and Rob Green, Maureen and Barry Armstrong, and Maree and Jeff Cope, loved grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
"A long life well lived"
Special thanks to Dr Gibb, and the caring staff at Avonlea Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Shirley Sinclair, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, September 11, at 10.00am, burial to follow at the Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 4, 2020