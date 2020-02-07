NICHOLAS,
Shirley Mary (nee Plummer):
Shirley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 1, 2020. Loving wife to Pete, treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Sandra and Hugh, Lynette and Paul, Bruce and Leanne, and her 4 grandchildren. A private family service has been held as per Shirley's wishes. A remembrance celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Nelson Golf Club, Tahunanui, on Saturday, February 22, between 2-4pm.
We are forever grateful
for the gift of you
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 7, 2020