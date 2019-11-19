MARSHALL, Shirley Anne:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset, Stoke, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Lex, cherished mother or Robert (Bob), Graeme, Brent and Gareth. Loved mother-in-law and adored Nan. A private family cremation has taken place. An informal celebration of Shirley's life at 7 Shetland Place, Richmond, on Friday from 2.00pm. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset and to all her loving and caring friends.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2019