Shirley HEINE

Death Notice

HEINE, Shirley Anne:
Passed away suddenly with her daughters by her side, in Nelson, on October 18, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and best friend and partner of the late Malcolm; cherished mum of Sue and Charlie Shuttleworth, Robyn and Ken Smart; adored Granny of Emma and Tyler, Hayze, Carter, Kase, and Adam, Jordan, and Hunter; Great-Granny of Cooper and his soon to arrive sister. The funeral service to celebrate Shirley's life will "tee-off" at the Tasman Golf Club Kina, 128 Cliff Road, Tasman, on Friday, October 23, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 20, 2020
