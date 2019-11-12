Shirley FRATER

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to read of Shirley's passing, our thoughts are with..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you Terry & family, during this sad..."
    - Joan Holliday
  • "Uncle Terry, Phil and family. So sorry we can't be with..."
    - Kevin Frater
  • "So sorry to read of Shirley's passing.What a hole she will..."
  • "With heartfelt sympathy. Thinking of you all during this..."
    - Phil and Sue Brand
Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Motueka Memorial Hall
19 Pah Street
Motueka
Death Notice

FRATER, Shirley Mary
(nee Hartshorne):
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, November 9, 2019, aged 80 years young, with her beloved Terry by her side. Loving mother and mother-in-law of, and legend to, Phil and Vanessa, Paul (deceased), and Kim (deceased); grandmother of Scott, Logan, Tara-Lee, and Fabian; great-grandmother of Ava; loved sister and sister-in-law of Molly and Roger Davies; aunt and great-aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Shirley's life will be held at Motueka Memorial Hall, 19 Pah Street, Motueka, on Thursday, November 14, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and these can be made at the service.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 12, 2019
