FRATER, Shirley Mary
(nee Hartshorne):
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, November 9, 2019, aged 80 years young, with her beloved Terry by her side. Loving mother and mother-in-law of, and legend to, Phil and Vanessa, Paul (deceased), and Kim (deceased); grandmother of Scott, Logan, Tara-Lee, and Fabian; great-grandmother of Ava; loved sister and sister-in-law of Molly and Roger Davies; aunt and great-aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Shirley's life will be held at Motueka Memorial Hall, 19 Pah Street, Motueka, on Thursday, November 14, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and these can be made at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 12, 2019