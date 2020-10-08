Shirley FOOTHEAD

Death Notice

FOOTHEAD,
Shirley Caroline:
Passed away peacefully at The Wood on October 5, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted. Treasured mother of Ivan, Robert, Carol and Sharon. Much loved Grandmother to Christina, Nina, Daryl, Lazara, and Jayden. Cherished Great-Gran to Marshall, Mischa, Bianca, and soon to arrive Paige. Special thanks to The Wood staff for all their care. There will be a quiet gathering on Saturday, October 10, 1.00pm at 35 Telenius Road, RD1, Wakefield, to say goodbye to our loved one.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 8, 2020
