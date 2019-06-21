Shirley (CROWE) ENGLAND

ENGLAND (CROWE),
Shirley Mavis (nee Grooby):
Passed away peacefully at Whareama Rest Home, on June 19, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George England. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and John, Ken and Ruth, and the late Pauline and Laurence. Stepmother of Alison, Maria, Annie, Jan, Paula and Brian. Loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to all her cherished grand, great, great-great-grandchildren and special thanks to Nathan. Family would like to pass on their thanks and appreciation for the care and assistance offered to Shirley at Flaxmore and Whareama Rest Homes. A graveside service will be held at the Motueka Cemetery (RSA area), on Wednesday, June 26, at 1.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on June 21, 2019
