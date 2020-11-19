BOSSELMANN,
Shirley Blanche:
10.11.1926 to 17.11.2020
Aged 94. Loved wife of Allan, married 69 years. Loved mother to Jennifer, Bruce and the late David; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ernest Rutherford. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Monday, November 23, at 2.00pm, Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson. Messages can be sent to Allan, Room SA207, c/- Ernest Rutherford, 49 Covent Drive, Stoke.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2020