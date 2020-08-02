Shelagh TEMPLETON

TEMPLETON, Shelagh Mary
(nee Brereton):
On August 1, 2020, at Coldstream Lifecare Ashburton, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John (2015). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Gary Cook, and Bill and Wendy (Christchurch). Treasured Grannie of Rachel and Graham, Julie, Tim and Ellen, and delighted Great-Grannie of Benjamin; and Sarah. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Templeton family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service for Shelagh will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Wednesday, August 5, commencing at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Methven Cemetery.

Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 2, 2020
