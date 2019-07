OMLO, Shannon David:

8.4.1987 - 16.7.2018

Son, four seasons have gone by

And we just don't understand why

We hold you in our hearts

We listen for you in the wind

We look for you in the hills

As long as the sun shines,

The wind blows and the rain falls,

You will live inside of us forever

For this is all our hearts know.



Love you Son miss you more every day, Mum and Dad.