Shadow LARKIN (1998 - 2020)
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
045288924
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
Death Notice

LARKIN, Shadow (Hannah):
17.03.1998 - 14.02.2020
Much loved Angel lent by God to mum and dad Paul and Tania, brother Daniel, twin sister Michaela (deceased), Rob Te Moana (stepfather), Lorell Bunker (stepmother) and all their families.
"Rest in Peace our beautiful soul who was loved by us all".
In lieu of flowers a donation to Lifeline would be appreciated, these can be made online at www.lifeline.org.nz or left at the service. Messages to the 'Larkin Family' may be left in Shadow's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Shadow will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday, February 21, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation. To view the service via live stream please visit www.tributes.co.nz to request a link.

Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
