HEYWARD,
Samuel William (Ross):
Passed away suddenly on November 12, 2020, aged 93. Much loved husband of the late Dawn and the late Elsie. Loved brother of the Late Charlie, late Olive, late Grace. Survived by Joyce and Gordon (Christchurch). Cherished father and father-in-law to Tony and Muriel (Tauranga), Judy and Alan (Mosgiel), Peter and Nikki (W.A), John and Lucia (Perth). Precious Grandad to his many grandchildren and adored "Little Grandad" to his 8 great-grandchildren. A beloved friend, support and inspiration to countless people.
A legend and now with the Lord he loved and served above all
Messages to The Heyward Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040 or leave a message at nelson.simplicity.co.nz/send-a-tribute/ A service to remember and celebrate Ross's life will be held at Richmond Church of Christ, Darcy St, Richmond, Nelson on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 13, 2020