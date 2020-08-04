STEWART,
Ruth Vivian (nee Goodall):
Peacefully at Kensington Court on Sunday, August 2, 2020; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Loved mother of Bob and June, Hilma and Cliff Norris, Vivienne and the late Kevin Bashford, Eric and Faye, Alistair and Marie. She was adored by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Ruth will be missed by all her family and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 4, 2020