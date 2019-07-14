RICHARDS, Ruth:
Born on April 3, 1938, and remaining in the Nelson Region her whole life. She passed away gracefully on July 10, 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn for 60 years, and much loved mother of David. Younger sister to Roy, Len, and Fred. Big sister to Paul, and Peter Lines. She was Aunty Ruth to many more than just her nieces and nephews and loved by all. A loving and sharing person that will be missed by many. Ruth's funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 27 Dorset Street, Richmond, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, and only if you wish to, a donation to the NZ Foundation for the Blind would have been her choice.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 14, 2019