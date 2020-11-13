HANKEY, Russell Stuart:
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Oakwoods on Thursday, November 12, 2020; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father of Sue and Syd Lambert, Deb and Dick Baker. Much treasured pop of Matt and Lilly, Kate and Andrew, Jess and Sass, Sam and Nicole. Great-grandpop of Te Mauri and Jude. As per Russell's wishes a private family interment will be held. We would like to thank the wonderful team at Oakwoods for their love and care of Russell. Messages to The Hankey Family c/- 15 Karamu Lane, RD1, Richmond 7081 or [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 13, 2020