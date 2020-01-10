Roy ENNOR

ENNOR, Roy:
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness at Oakwoods, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Dawn, loved father of Grant and stepfather and father-in-law of Stephen and Anne, Mark and Pauline, and Wayne. Loved Da of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To honour Roy's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to 26 Covent Drive, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 10, 2020
