Acknowledgement

CURRIE, Ross Alan:

Lesley, Nigal, Vaughan, Tarnae, and families, would like to thank all those who sent cards, letters and floral tributes on the loss of a loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad. Thank you to all those who attended Ross' farewell service, some travelling long distances to attend, and to Rex Brooks for officiating and making it more personal and a true celebration of his life. To all the doctors, specialists and services involved in Ross' treatments during the past

3 years, to those who made donations to the Hospice and especially to the staff and volunteers of the Nelson Tasman Hospice, for your care and compassion shown to us all as a family in the last weeks of Ross' life. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.



