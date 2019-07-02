CURRIE, Ross Alan:
On June 30, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 70 years. A founding member of Adams and Currie Ltd, Christchurch, 1976-2004. Loved husband of Lesley for 50 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nigal and Linda Currie (Christchurch), Vaughan and Tracey Currie (Blenheim) and Tarnae and Gavin Palmer (Nelson). Loved Grandad of Jordan and Maddy Currie, Angus and Colby Currie, and loved Grandy of Lucas and Charlotte Palmer. Messages can be sent to 5 Andy Whiting Place, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A farewell service for Ross will be held at Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahuna, Nelson, at 1.30pm, on Friday, July 5. The family would like to thank all the people and services who have been involved in the treatment and care of Ross over the past three years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and can be left in the donation box at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 2, 2019