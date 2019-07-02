Ross CURRIE

Guest Book
  • "With much love, from Liz Davidson xxxxx"
    - Liz DAVIDSON
  • "Lesley and Family, We are all thinking of you in this very..."
    - Denice Paterson
  • "Lesley and Family, Our thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Denice Paterson
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

CURRIE, Ross Alan:
On June 30, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 70 years. A founding member of Adams and Currie Ltd, Christchurch, 1976-2004. Loved husband of Lesley for 50 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nigal and Linda Currie (Christchurch), Vaughan and Tracey Currie (Blenheim) and Tarnae and Gavin Palmer (Nelson). Loved Grandad of Jordan and Maddy Currie, Angus and Colby Currie, and loved Grandy of Lucas and Charlotte Palmer. Messages can be sent to 5 Andy Whiting Place, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A farewell service for Ross will be held at Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahuna, Nelson, at 1.30pm, on Friday, July 5. The family would like to thank all the people and services who have been involved in the treatment and care of Ross over the past three years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and can be left in the donation box at the service.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.