Rosemary THURLOW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary THURLOW.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

THURLOW,
Rosemary Eleanor
(nee Godart):
Died peacefully in her 90th year at Murchison Hospital on November 28, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Gwyn Wilfred Thurlow, loved mother of Stephen, Peter, David, Gwillym, Rebecca (deceased), and Sally. Mother-in-law to Buck, Suzanne, Donna, Anthony, Rose and Jess. Grandmother to Gwyn, Jane, Brent, Michelle, Sean, Monica, Harley, Roger, Samuel, Natasha, Annika, Ryan, Lisa, Luke, Maxwell, Mikaela. Great-grandmother to Nita, Oliver, Isabella, Piper, Eva, Frederick and Ari. Special thanks for the care and commitment by the staff at the Murchison hospital. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Murchison, details to be advised.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.