ALESSI, Rosalina:
Born May 21, 1925, at Massa Lubrense, Italy. Resident in NZ since 1951. Passed November 18, 2019, at The Wood Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Ciriaco, mother of Lauretta, Gabriella and Mario, and grandmother of Ben, Nick, William, Andrew and Angus. Mother-in-law of Jock, Nigel and Roz. As per Rosalie's wishes a private cremation has been carried out. A memorial service to celebrate Rosalie's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 1.00pm, at the Italian Club.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2019