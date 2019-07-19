MACKENZIE,
Rosalie Florence (nee Price):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Donald Jock Mackenzie, and much loved by Fiona and David, Andrew and Kerry, and by her granddaughters - Anna, Rose, Georgia and Hazel. During her working life, Rosalie was also a dedicated and enthusiastic music teacher to many students. The family would like to make special thanks to the kind, caring, professional staff at Flaxmore Dementia Care where Rosalie spent the last nine months of her life. A private cremation was held on Friday, July 19; however, the family would like to invite family and friends to an interment of ashes at a later date to be advised.
