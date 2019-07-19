Rosalie MACKENZIE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie MACKENZIE.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

MACKENZIE,
Rosalie Florence (nee Price):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Donald Jock Mackenzie, and much loved by Fiona and David, Andrew and Kerry, and by her granddaughters - Anna, Rose, Georgia and Hazel. During her working life, Rosalie was also a dedicated and enthusiastic music teacher to many students. The family would like to make special thanks to the kind, caring, professional staff at Flaxmore Dementia Care where Rosalie spent the last nine months of her life. A private cremation was held on Friday, July 19; however, the family would like to invite family and friends to an interment of ashes at a later date to be advised.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.