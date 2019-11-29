BARTLETT,
Rosa Gwendoline (Gwen)
(nee Warburton):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother of Wayne, Dale, and Lynn. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Crystal, and Samantha. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 29, 2019