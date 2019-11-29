Rosa BARTLETT

  • "I have fond memories of Gwens lovely smile and beautiful..."
    - June Reay
  • "Condolences on John's passi f, I knew him through Rotoract..."
    - Rosemary Wells
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
Interment
Following Services
Marsden Valley Cemetery
Death Notice

BARTLETT,
Rosa Gwendoline (Gwen)
(nee Warburton):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother of Wayne, Dale, and Lynn. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Crystal, and Samantha. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 29, 2019
