WILLIAMS,

Ronald Patrick (Ron):

Ron passed at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Much loved husband and best friend of the late Andrena. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Alice, Celia and Richard. Most loving and special grandad to Rose and Olive. Dearly loved brother to Louise, Kay and the late Ray and their families. A much loved uncle to Jared, Greer, and Natasha. A great friend to many. All are welcome to Celebrate the life of Ron; his funeral that will be held at Ilex Function Room – Christchurch Botanic Gardens, on Thursday, October 1, at 2.00pm. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 8464, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rpwilliams2309





