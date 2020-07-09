WRATT, Rona Doris

(formerly Rudman):

With great sadness we share the sudden passing of Rona on July 7, 2020, at her home in Westport. Beloved wife of the late Peter and the late Robin, loved mum of Melinda and mother-in-law of Stuart Marsland (Westport), much loved nana to Wade, and Rhys, much loved sister to Denis Ewers, and Murray Ewers, loved aunty to her nieces and nephews, and a great friend to many. Messages to 93 Romilly Street, Westport 7825. A celebration of Rona's life will be held at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, tomorrow (Saturday), at 11.00am.

'It takes someone brave to be a Mother, someone strong to raise a child and someone special to love someone more than themselves. Thank you, Mum, for being that special person in my life.'

