SEDMAN, Rona Denise:
On August 13, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loved mum of Regan and Emma Bamfield. Loved partner of Mike. Loved daughter of the late Mavis and Denis Sedman. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Karen, the late Julie, Gary, Mate and Graham. Loved aunt of Pam, Paul, Shane, Shanon, Dallas, William, Stephen, Kylie, Tania, Daniel and Sarah. Loved aunt to her great neices and nephews.
Loved and cherished by all her family and friends and will be sadly missed,
rest in peace.
Messages may be addressed to Rona's family c/- 196 Queen Victoria Street, Motueka. At Rona's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at Nelson Suburban Club (Maitai Bowling Club, Kinzett Terrace) on Saturday, August 22, at 5.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 14, 2020