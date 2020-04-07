LAST-HARRIS,
Rolston (Roly):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved husband of the late Lorna, loved and respected father, father-in-law of Ken and Gaylene (Thames), Kay and Barry (Christchurch), and the late Cheryl, and a loved Poppy of Naticia and Brendan, Callum, Jinelle and Ryan, and Paul and Ashleigh. Great-Poppy to Fletcher. A loved brother of Vance and Cheryl (Timaru), and the late Derek, Zara, Terry and Arch. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for their care of Roly. Messages to be sent to the family of the late Rolston Last-Harris, c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 7, 2020